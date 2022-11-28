LUBBOCK, Texas– A Lubbock man was killed after a crash involving a pedestrian just after midnight on Thursday, November 17, according to a press release from the Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit.

The victim was identified as Clayton Shelden, 36.

Read LPD Major Crash Unit’s official statement below:

LUBBOCK, Texas( PRESS RELEASE)– An investigation by the Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is underway after a pedestrian involved collision turned fatal.

Officers were originally called to the 4900 block of North Loop 289 at 12:05 a.m. on November 17th, following reports of a collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian.

Upon arrival, officers located the pedestrian, 36-year-old Clayton Shelden with serious injuries. He was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance. The driver of the involved vehicle, 49-year-old Cynthia Estrada, was not injured. Shelden succumbed to his injuries on Monday, November 21st.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears Shelden was attempting to cross the access road of North Loop 289 on foot when he was struck by Estrada’s vehicle that was traveling westbound on the access road.

No other injuries were reported. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.