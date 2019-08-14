LPD says shooting threat on social media is a hoax

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, several audience members reached out to EverythingLubbock.com concerning a message going around social media about a potential mass shooting threat at Wal-Mart locations in the area.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to Captain Ray Mendoza with the Lubbock Police Department. He said officers are aware of the message, but that it is false.

The message said, “Whatever you do this weekend do not go to Wal-Mart for nothing at all pass this on to family and friends. Got this info from a police officer that is a family member they arrested a man for gun threats and he told that he was not the only one and that his accomplices will be going to different Wal-Mart stores and shooting. Not a game this is real……”

Once again, police have not given any credibility to the message.