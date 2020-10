LUBBOCK, Texas– On Tuesday, Lubbock Police advised that some main lanes closed due to weather were now open.

“The Marsha Sharp Freeway main lanes at West Loop 289 are now open. They have been treated, but icy conditions may still exist or redevelop. We are encouraging drivers to drive slowly and with caution, especially on overpasses,” said a Lubbock Police spokesperson.

The flyovers between Marsha Sharp Freeway and West Loop 289 remained closed Tuesday.