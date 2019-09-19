LPD says South Plains shooting threat is baseless

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said a post on social media that claimed people will be shot at the South Plains Fair is “baseless.”

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to Captain Ray Mendoza with LPD.

Mendoza said police were already familiar with this threat. He said this was very similar to a threat received by a Lubbock news outlet over the weekend, but with “fair” added.

The post claimed there was a threat going around that “75 people are going to be shot at the fair,” and asked that everyone going to the fair “be safe and alert.”