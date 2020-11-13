LPD says suspect in deadly Orlando’s shooting has died

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Image of Isaiah Trey Mesa from Lubbock Co. court records 2019 arrest

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said Friday that the suspect in the deadly shooting outside of Orlando’s at 6951 Indiana Avenue on Thursday has died.

6900 block of Indiana Avenue (Nexstar/Staff)

Isaiah Trey Mason, 20, had been transported to University Medical Center with a self-inflicted gunshot wound following the shooting that killed 19-year-old Haven Trevino, according to LPD.

Police said they responded to a call of a suicidal man at 102 N. Avenue P and that the caller had indicated the man had killed his girlfriend.

“Officers responded and located 20-year-old Isaiah Mesa with a self-inflicted life-threatening gunshot wound,” police said in a statement.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Trevino’s family. You can find it here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar