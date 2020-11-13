LPD says suspect in deadly Orlando’s shooting has died

Image of Isaiah Trey Mesa from Lubbock Co. court records 2019 arrest

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said Friday that the suspect in the deadly shooting outside of Orlando’s at 6951 Indiana Avenue on Thursday has died.

6900 block of Indiana Avenue (Nexstar/Staff)

Isaiah Trey Mason, 20, had been transported to University Medical Center with a self-inflicted gunshot wound following the shooting that killed 19-year-old Haven Trevino, according to LPD.

Police said they responded to a call of a suicidal man at 102 N. Avenue P and that the caller had indicated the man had killed his girlfriend.

“Officers responded and located 20-year-old Isaiah Mesa with a self-inflicted life-threatening gunshot wound,” police said in a statement.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Trevino’s family. You can find it here.