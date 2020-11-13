LPD says suspect in deadly Orlando’s shooting has died

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said Friday that the suspect in the deadly shooting outside of Orlando’s at 6951 Indiana Avenue on Thursday has died.
Isaiah Trey Mason, 20, had been transported to University Medical Center with a self-inflicted gunshot wound following the shooting that killed 19-year-old Haven Trevino, according to LPD.
Police said they responded to a call of a suicidal man at 102 N. Avenue P and that the caller had indicated the man had killed his girlfriend.
“Officers responded and located 20-year-old Isaiah Mesa with a self-inflicted life-threatening gunshot wound,” police said in a statement.
A GoFundMe has been set up for Trevino’s family. You can find it here.