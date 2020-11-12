LPD says Tech linebacker not involved in assault, charges dropped

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. On Sunday November 8th at approximately 2:50 a.m., the Lubbock Police Department received a call in reference to a possible armed subject at the IHOP located at 3911 South Loop 289. The reporting party advised dispatch that the occupants of a black Cadillac were armed and threatening to shoot people.

When officers arrived they observed a black Cadillac driving in the parking lot matching the description. Officers initiated a felony traffic stop of the subject vehicle by activating their emergency lights. The driver of the Cadillac initially pulled into a parking spot. The officer gave several verbal commands to the driver to roll his window down. The driver then placed the vehicle in reverse in an apparent attempt to leave the area. At that point an officer used his vehicle to prevent the driver from leaving. The subject was subsequently removed from his vehicle and taken into custody.

As a result of that stop, the driver, 23 year old Brandon Bouyer-Randle was arrested for evading. Mr. Bouyer-Randle was positively identified by the victim as being involved in the original call regarding subjects armed and threatening to shoot people.

The case was assigned to LPD Detectives to investigate. During their investigation they were able to confirm through video surveillance footage, that Mr. Bouyer-Randle was not involved in the original disturbance. Based on this information, the Lubbock Police Department will not present any charges against Mr. Bouyer-Randle related to either of these cases with the Lubbock County District Attorney’s Office.

LPD Detectives are still investigating the original assault.