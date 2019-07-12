LPD says third person arrested in Dendy murder case

Image of Matthew Wolfe from Lubbock Co. Detention Center (2017 arrest)

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

Matthew Wolfe, 21, is now in custody facing drug charges related to the murder of 49-year-old Robert Dendy on July 6th.

As the investigation continued into the fatal shooting, Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigators were able to secure an arrest warrant for Wolfe earlier this afternoon. By 5:15 p.m., Metro investigators and LPD patrol officers arrested Wolfe in the 4700 block of Auburn Street.

He is now being booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center for a 2nd degree felony of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver in connection to the murder. Wolfe’s bond is set at $100,000.

This is the third arrest made in this investigation. Kyi Baker, 20, and a 14-year-old male were arrested for murder Sunday morning, less than 10 hours after the shooting. They remain in custody.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit continues to investigate this case.

(This is a press release from LPD.)

