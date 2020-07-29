LPD says two arrested for endangering and injuring a 4-month-old baby

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock. On July 21, just after 2 a.m., LPD’s Special Victims Unit responded to Covenant Women’s and Children’s ER to assist Child Protective Services in reference to an injured four-month-old baby. 

Today, July 29, around 2 p.m., the U.S. Marshals arrested 25-year-old Alexzandria Seller and 29-year-old Oscar Gonzales for endangering and injuring a child.

Both Seller and Gonzales were transported to Lubbock County Detention Center.

