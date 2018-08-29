LPD says: two arrested for racing after major crash

Images of Jose Flores (left) Tyler Johnson (right) from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas - The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police:

Two men are now in the Lubbock County Detention Center facing second degree felony charges of racing in connection to a four-vehicle crash that injured seven people over the weekend.

Through the investigation, Lubbock Police Department crash investigators were able to secure arrest warrants Tuesday afternoon for 21-year-old Jose Flores and 20-year-old Tyler Johnson. The Lubbock Police Department Traffic Unit, with the assistance of Lubbock County Sheriff Deputies and DPS Troopers, made the arrests Tuesday evening.

On Saturday, August 25th, just before 1 p.m., Flores and Johnson were traveling west on the main lanes of Loop 289 and due to the racing were involved in a crash involving a Tahoe and a Lincoln Continental. Both Chargers and the Lincoln rolled and came to a stop in the median between the main lanes of Loop 289 and the access road.

Based on information and evidence gathered by investigators, Flores and Johnson were racing their Dodge Chargers at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour when the crash occurred.

The two people in the Lincoln, a 59-year-old male and 62-year-old woman, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Johnson and one of his passengers, a 19-year-old female were also taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Three other people including Flores had minor to moderate injuries.

Due to the crash resulting in serious injuries, the racing charge was enhanced to second degree felonies.

LPD Traffic Unit investigators are still working to determine the sequence of events of the crash.

