LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department.

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian. Officers were initially dispatched to a traffic crash with injuries that occurred at 1:12 a.m. on November 29th in the 2100 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway, which left one man dead.

Through the initial course of the investigation it appears 33-year-old Jamil Wilson, a pedestrian, was attempting to cross the eastbound lanes of the 2100 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway when he was struck by a motor vehicle. The motor vehicle fled the scene and failed to render aid to Wilson.

EMS located and pronounced Wilson deceased on scene

The investigation is on-going.

End of Release.