LPD says victim in hit-and-run motorcycle crash died

LUBBOCK, Texas — The victim in a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Idalou Road and East 4th Street on Monday has died, according to a release from the Lubbock Police Department. On Monday, shortly after the crash, police described it as a hit-and-run.

According to LPD, the crash happened around 1:40 p.m. when a maroon 4-door passenger car traveling westbound on East 4th Street collided with a motorcycle traveling eastbound on East 4th Street while turning southwest onto Idalou Road.

The maroon passenger car did a U-turn and fled the scene while eastbound on East 4th Street.

The following is a press release from LPD:

Major Crash Unit Investigating Hit-and-Run

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred at approximately 1:40 p.m. Nov. 16 at the intersection of Idalou Road and East 4th Street.

A motorcycle was traveling eastbound in the 3200 block of East 4th Street and a red 4-door passenger car was traveling westbound in the 3300 block of East 4th Street. The passenger car began to turn southwest onto Idalou Road. The passenger car and the motorcycle collided in the intersection. The passenger car then U-turned and fled the scene heading eastbound on East 4th Street.

The driver of the motorcycle, 70-year-old Benigno Salas, was transported by EMS to University Medical Center with serious injuries. Salas was later pronounced deceased.

The Major Crash investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Major Crash Investigation Unit at 806-775-2753 or Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous.