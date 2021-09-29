LPD says woman wanted for aggravated assault of her 1-year-old child

CORRECTION: The original headline written by everythinglubbock.com (not part of the original press release) incorrectly stated the charge against Quanisha Williams. It has been updated.

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is seeking information on the location of a woman wanted for her role in an investigation from February that involved the death of a one-year-old.

Lubbock Police Officers originally received a call for service at 5:19 p.m. February 15 for a child that was not breathing and was unresponsive. The child, one-year-old Quayvon Williams, was transported by EMS to University Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased.

The continued investigation revealed injuries to Williams that resulted in his death.

35-year-old Quanisha Williams, the mother of Quayvon, has been charged with first-degree felony aggravated assault. Metro Unit investigators are seeking information related to her location. Anyone with information can call Crime Line at 806-741-1000 or Inv. Brian Thieme at 806-300-9858. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward. Crime Line callers may remain anonymous.

(Press release from the Lubbock Police Department)

