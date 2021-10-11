LPD says woman was stabbed with butcher knife at Family Dollar

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Monday, a Lubbock Police report revealed more details about a stabbing outside a Central Lubbock business Friday, October 8, that left a woman seriously injured.

Officers responded to the incident just after 8:00 p.m. at Family Dollar, 304 50th Street.

The officer arrived on the scene to find the victim sitting on the grass between the sidewalk and the street, the report said. The woman had what appeared to be a large butcher knife sticking out of the front of her stomach.

The person who reported the stabbing was the woman’s counselor. She said the woman did not tell her any other information other than she was stabbed in the stomach.

When the officer tried asking the woman to elaborate on what led to the incident, she said, “I don’t want to talk about it.”

The woman was taken to Covenant Medical Center by EMS.

The officer also went to CMC to find out more information about the suspect, the report said. The woman said she knew who stabbed her, but she was taken to surgery before the officer could ask her any more questions.

The case remained under investigation Monday.