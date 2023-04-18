LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit scheduled three follow-up crash investigations on Wednesday, according to a press release.

LPD advised motorists to “avoid the following areas and plan to use an alternate route since delays are expected.”

According to the release, the unit was scheduled to start investigations at 8:15 a.m. at the intersection of 22nd street and Avenue Q. The investigators are to be expected at the location for about an hour.

22nd Street will be closed on both east and west sides, said the release.

The second investigation will begin around 9:30 a.m. in the 5200 block of 57th Street. According to the release, the unit was expected to be at the location for about an hour and 15 minutes.

The investigation unit will begin their final investigation at 11:00 a.m. at the intersection of 34th street and Research Avenue, said the release. It is expected to last two hours.

To keep up to date on the Major Crash Investigation Unit, sign up for LBKAlert at www.lbkalert.com and register for the road closure alerts.