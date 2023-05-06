LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department would be completing a mapping operation “first thing [Sunday] morning” in connection to a fatal crash that left five people dead.

LPD said the operation would begin at 8:00 a.m. and the eastbound lanes of the Marsha Sharp Freeway would be closed. Eastbound traffic would be diverted at the exit of Upland Avenue due to the on-ramp west of Upland will also be close.

The operation would last no longer that 90 minutes, according to LPD.

Just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, a crash occurred in the 7000 block the Marsha Sharp Freeway. LPD confirmed that five people died following the crash.