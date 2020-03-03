LPD schedules more neighborhood deployments in March and April

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Lubbock Police Department is conducting a two-day neighborhood deployment near the Briercroft Neighborhood at Avenue Q and 57th Street starting March 4-5.

The LPD Mobile Operations Trailer will be located in the Briercroft Office Park parking lot 8 a.m. Wednesday through 4 p.m. Thursday.

On April 15 and 16, the Lubbock Police Department will be conducting a two-day neighborhood deployment at Clapp Park.

Citizens living or working in the area are invited to meet with officers, investigators and members of the Community Engagement Unit about any concerns they have or to meet the officers who work in their area.

