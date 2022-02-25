LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said Friday that it was looking for 21-year-old Djinon Lee Davis as a suspect in a series of recent home invasions using firearms.

LPD said Davis was considered armed and dangerous and said people should call 911 immediately if they see him.

Read the full release below:

The Lubbock Police Department Major Crimes Unit is searching for the suspect in a series of home invasions using firearms.

21-year-old Djinon Lee Davis is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon associated with these home invasions. Davis is considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached. If you see him, you are asked to call 911 immediately.

On Feb. 17 between approximately 8:20 a.m. and 8:40 a.m., the suspect committed two home invasions within the 5600 blocks of Duke Street and Emory Street. In both home invasions, the suspect used a gun. The suspect also attempted a third home invasion in the same area.

On Feb. 23 at approximately 8 a.m., the suspect forced entry into a house in the 5600 block of Emory Street and struck the homeowner with a firearm.