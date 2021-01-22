LPD says missing 13-year-old found safe

LUBBOCK, Texas — According to the Lubbock Police Department, Juan Cardona was located safe by Lubbock Police patrol officers Friday evening.

The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department.

The Lubbock Police Department is currently searching for missing 13-year-old Juan Cardona who was last seen this afternoon at Laura Bush Middle School, located at 3425 118th St., in his last class of the day. Cardona did not get on a bus as was expected.

Cardona does not know the Lubbock area well as he is new to the city. He is described as a Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes, 4 foot 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 90 pounds. He was last wearing a light gray zip-up jacket, a dark blue Nike polo, blue jeans and black Adidas tennis shoes.

Anyone who sees Cardona or has information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call 911.