LPD searches for missing elderly man

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a release from the Lubbock Police Department.

The Lubbock Police Department is currently searching for missing 78-year-old Joe Earl Martin who was last seen leaving his residence in the 5700 block of 70th Place at approximately 12:30 p.m. Dec. 14 in his red Suburban, Texas license plate YHS6DV.

Martin is described as a white male who is bald and has brown eyes, 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 210 pounds. He was last seen wearing a beige sweater, a multi-colored, button-up shirt, and khakis. 

Anyone who sees Martin or has information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call 911.

