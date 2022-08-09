LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department announced Tuesday it was searching for missing 42-year-old Soccoro Crouch. Crouch was last seen May 13, LPD said.

The Lubbock Police Department is currently searching for 42-year-old Soccoro Crouch, who has not been seen or heard from since May 13.

Crouch is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes, 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds. Investigators have reason to be concerned for her safety.

The investigation into this missing person case began on July 18 when Crouch was reported missing to Lubbock Police.

Anyone who sees Crouch or has information on her whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or Det. Steven Thurman at (806) 775-2782.