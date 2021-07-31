Three in custody following traffic stop, foot chase Saturday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — Three people were taken into custody after a traffic stop lead to a foot chase Saturday, the Lubbock Police Department said.

LPD told EverythingLubbock.com that officers responded to a shots-fired call around 8:45 a.m.

Officers then attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle they believed to be connected to the shots-fired call. They attempted the traffic stop in the area of 66th Street and University Avenue, when the suspects fled on foot.

LPD was searching an area behind the YWCA to Avenue W and from 66th Street to 62nd Street.

The officers were being assisted by Lubbock Fire Rescue and a helicopter from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

One suspect had not been located as of 2:00 p.m., LPD said.