LUBBOCK, Texas – On March 27, the Lubbock Police Department was called out to the 1700 block of 26th Street just before 1:00 p.m. for an aggravated robbery in Central Lubbock, according to a press release from LPD.

Investigators with the LPD Major Crimes Unit were seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspect.

Courtesy of Lubbock Police Department

“The suspect used a pistol and attempted to steal a car from a victim,” according to the release.

The suspect was believed to be homeless or is living near where the robbery occurred, said the release.

The public was urged to call Detective Trevor Ward at 806-774-2432 or Crime Line at 806-741-1000 with any information on the incident. Callers can remain anonymous, LPD said.