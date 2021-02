LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department was searching for a suspect who attempted to commit a robbery at a South Lubbock bank on Wednesday.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., officers responded to the Bank of America, 5144 82nd Street, in reference to an unidentified man who gave a note to tellers demanding money.

Police said the suspect then left in an unknown vehicle with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The case remained under investigation, and no injuries were reported.