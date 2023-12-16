LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit asked for the public’s assistance locating two suspects from a robbery in Central Lubbock early Saturday morning.

According to a press release, the robbery took place at 5:21 a.m. at a business near the 2600 block of Avenue Q. The suspects shot a firearm before pointing at the victim and demanding money.

The suspects wore black face masks and left the scene in what appeared to be “a light-colored long-bed pick-up truck,” the release said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Line at (806)741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous.