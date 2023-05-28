LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department said in a press release its Major Crash Unit was investigating a crash that left a 17-year-old with serious injuries.

According to LPD, Tytianna Weatherspoon, 17, was taken to University Medical Center after she was struck by a vehicle in the 3300 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway just before 5:00 a.m. on Saturday.

LPD said Weatherspoon was walking in the area when she was hit by a vehicle traveling westbound.

LPD encouraged anyone with information to call Investigator Roller at ((806) 775-2876 or Crime Line at (806) 741-1000.