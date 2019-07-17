LPD searching for man in connection to July 13 murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is searching for 20-year-old Hassan N. Abdurahman in connection to the murder of 67-year-old, Larry Fawver on July 13, 2019.

Through the investigation, detectives were able to identify Abdurahman as a suspect and an arrest warrant for murder was secured this afternoon. Abdurahman is believed to have ties to the Grand Prairie and possibly the Lubbock area.

On July 13th at approximately 6:20 p.m., the Lubbock Police Department received multiple calls reporting shots fired in the 5600 block of 122nd Street. Officers located Fawver and he was pronounced deceased at the scene. In less than 12 hours after the fatal shooting investigators arrested 19-year-old Felix Joseph Alonzo.

This case remains under investigation by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit. Investigators urge anyone with information on Abdurahman to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

(This is a press release from LPD)

