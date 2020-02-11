LPD searching for man involved in homicide

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit seeks the public’s assistance in locating an individual for his involvement in the homicide of Leroy Gonzales on Jan. 26.

Hector Lopez is wanted on a criminal negligent homicide warrant. He is described as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 6 inches and 180 pounds.

Officers responded to a residence in the 2200 block of 23rd Street and found 57-year-old Leroy Gonzales lying unconscious in the backyard, with injuries to his face and head. EMS arrived and transported Gonzales to Covenant Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, and was pronounced deceased the next evening at the hospital. Witnesses indicated that Gonzales was assaulted by Lopez.

Anyone who sees Lopez or has information on his whereabouts should contact Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous.

(This is a press release from LPD)

RELATED STORY: Lubbock man dies, family says. A police report sheds light on what happened.