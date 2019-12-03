LPD searching for man missing since November 7

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department said they are looking for a man who was last seen on November 7th.

According to LPD, 40-year-old Dustin Jewell Webb was last seen on November 7th around 46th and Quaker.

Webb is described as a white male with blue eyes and red hair. He is approximately 6 feet in height and weighs 165 pounds.

Those with information regarding his disappearance should contact the Lubbock Police Department or reach out to investigators Bo Roberts at 806-548-1664 or Detective BD Price 806-548-4111.