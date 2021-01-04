LPD searching for missing 14-year-old girl

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was searching for a missing 14-year-old girl last seen leaving her house at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, January 3.

Carah Clair is 5 feet tall and is around 108 pounds, according to her mother. She did not have a phone with her when she left, but she did have cash. She was wearing jeans and a tan hoodie and was carrying a small cloth backpack.

LPD said the case is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information on Carah’s whereabouts can call LPD at (806) 775-2865.