LPD searching for missing 14-year-old girl

This is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department.

(LUBBOCK, TX) – Lubbock Police are searching for 14-year-old Mattie Worley who was last seen after school on Nov. 13 at Terra Vista Middle School walking towards Upland Avenue.

Worley is described as a white female with brown hair and blue eyes. She is 5 foot 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing black jeans, a charcoal gray hoodie, white shoes and a backpack.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to call the Lubbock Police Department at 806-775-2865.