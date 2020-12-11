LPD searching for missing 55-year-old man

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department.

The Lubbock Police Department is currently searching for missing 55-year-old Torries “Ty” King who was last seen leaving his residence to go for a walk in the 1900 block of 32nd Street at approximately 2 p.m. Dec. 10.

King is described as a black male with white hair and brown eyes, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 215 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a gray long sleeve shirt, black flannel pants and light colored shoes.

Anyone who sees King or has information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call 911.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar