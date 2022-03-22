LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Lubbock Police Department is currently searching for 68-year-old Tien Phan, who has been missing since Sunday.

Phan is described as an Asian male with long gray hair and brown eyes, 5 foot 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 135 pounds. He was last seen leaving his residence in the 7800 block of Prentiss Avenue.

Anyone who sees Phan or has information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call 911.

