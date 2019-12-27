LPD searching for missing elderly man

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. Lubbock Police Officers are searching for 68-year-old Michael Martinez, who was last seen around 3 p.m. today near the 3200 block of 59th Street.

Martinez is described as a Hispanic male with gray hair, brown eyes, approximately 155 pounds and is 6 feet 2 inches tall. He wears glasses and was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans. Martinez has diminished mental capacities.

Anyone who sees Martinez should immediately call 911.

(This is a press release from LPD)