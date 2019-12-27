Breaking News
LPD searching for missing elderly man

LPD searching for missing elderly man

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. Lubbock Police Officers are searching for 68-year-old Michael Martinez, who was last seen around 3 p.m. today near the 3200 block of 59th Street.

Martinez is described as a Hispanic male with gray hair, brown eyes, approximately 155 pounds and is 6 feet 2 inches tall. He wears glasses and was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans. Martinez has diminished mental capacities.

Anyone who sees Martinez should immediately call 911.

(This is a press release from LPD)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar