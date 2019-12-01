LPD searching for missing man, Dustin Jewell Webb

Dustin Jewell Webb
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

Lubbock Police Officers are currently searching for a missing man, 40-year-old Dustin Jewell Webb, who was last seen on Nov. 7 near 46th Street and Quaker Avenue.

Webb is described as a white male with red hair, blue eyes, approximately 165 pounds and is 6 feet tall.

Anyone who sees Webb or has information on his whereabouts should immediately call 911. Those with information can also call Investigator Bo Roberts at 806-548-1664 or Detective BD Price 806-548-4111.

