LPD searching for missing man last seen in mid-October

The Lubbock Police Department is currently searching for missing 38-year-old Christopher Allen Thomas, also known as, Traevon Smith.

Thomas was last seen on October 16 of this year. He is homeless and usually seen in the area of Avenue Q. He is known to drive a red passenger car with a smashed front windshield and a missing rear window covered in black tape.

He is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes, approximately 240 pounds and is 6 feet 3 inches tall.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call 911.

