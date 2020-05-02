LPD searching for missing person, Robert Zavala

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

Lubbock Police Officers are searching for 45-year-old Robert Zavala, who was last heard from at approximately 2 a.m. on April 30.

Zavala is described as a Hispanic male with brown hair, brown eyes, approximately 220 pounds and is 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue shorts and gray tennis shoes. Zavala was returning home after visiting his family who live in the area of FM 179 and W. 4th St.

Officers have reason for concern about his whereabouts and encourage anyone with information on Zavala to call 911.

(News release from the Lubbock Police Department)