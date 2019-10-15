LPD names person of interest in search for missing woman, Vicki Gray

by: News Release & Posted By Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

Images of Timothy Edens And Vicki Gray from Lubbock Co. Detention Center (previous arrests)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Lubbock Police Department is continuing to search for missing 38-year-old Vicki Gray who was last seen and heard from on June 6, 2019.

Gray is homeless and usually seen in the area of Avenue Q.  She has brown hair, blue eyes and is 5’06” in height. Gray is not considered dangerous.

31-year-old Timothy Edens is considered a person of interest. He has brown hair, brown eyes and is 5’09” in height.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gray or Edens is encouraged to call Detective Shanks at 806-775-3470.

(News release from the Lubbock Police Department)

