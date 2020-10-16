LPD searching for missing woman

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) – The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. The Lubbock Police Department is currently searching for missing 59-year-old Margot Irizarry-Rivera who was last seen in the 2200 block of 15th Street at approximately 10:30 a.m. today.

Irizarry-Rivera is described as a Hispanic female with half red, half black hair and brown eyes, 4 foot 11 inches and weighs approximately 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray Texas Tech sweater, black jacket, black pants and multi-colored shoes.

Anyone with information on Irizarry-Rivera’s whereabouts is encouraged to call 911.

