LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is seeking information on the suspect in a Friday evening homicide that left a 35 year old dead at 35th Street and Avenue X.

20-year-old Maria Rodriguez is wanted for the murder of Michael Rozboril. She is described as a Hispanic female, 5 feet five inches tall and approximately 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

On July 8, Lubbock Police Officers responded to a call for service for a hit-and-run collision. Upon arrival, officers found 35-year-old Michael Rozboril deceased in the roadway. The Major Crash Investigation Unit responded, and through the course of the initial investigation, determined the incident was not a hit-and-run collision, but rather an intentional act. Due to this information, the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit responded, and the two units continued the investigation together.

Investigators determined Rozboril jumped on the hood of a vehicle following a disturbance with the occupants of the vehicle. At some point, Rozboril left the hood of the vehicle and was found deceased.

The investigation is on-going.

Maria Rodriguez (Photo provided in a press release from the Lubbock Police Department)

(Press release from the Lubbock Police Department)