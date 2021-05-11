LPD searching for person of interest in shooting after Monday evening death investigation

(LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) – The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting that occurred at 11:54 p.m. May 9 in the 2800 block of North Quaker Avenue that left one person dead.

Lubbock Police originally received a shots a shots fired call on May 9. Upon arrival, officers located several residences with gunshot damage, and conducted an initial investigation. Three residences were found to have damage at that time.

On May 10, Lubbock Police received a call regarding a check welfare for an additional residence not originally identified as involved in the shots fired call from the night before in the 2800 block of North Quaker Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located 69-year-old Willard Justice Jr. deceased in the residence.

This afternoon, at approximately 2:24 p.m., officers initiated a traffic stop near 52nd Street and Avenue G, which led to a pursuit of a person of interest in this case. The driver crashed in the 400 block of 38th Street. Officers continue to search for the person of interest.

This case remains under investigation by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit.