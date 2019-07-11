LPD searching for suspect after resident shoots at him during attempted home break-in

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded to a call of shots fired related to a domestic disturbance in the 1500 block of Avenue U around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to police, officers were informed that a resident of the home shot at an acquaintance who was attempting to break into the house.

Police said the suspect ran from the scene before they arrived. The man is possibly injured, but police said they could not confirm that information at this time.

