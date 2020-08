LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) – The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. The Lubbock Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service are searching for 17-year-old Tanner James Stone ​in reference to an aggravated assault that occurred on August 25 just after 1:30 a.m. at Drug Emporium, located at 5109 82nd Street.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.