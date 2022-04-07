LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department.

The Lubbock Police Department is searching for the suspect who led officers on an afternoon pursuit in central Lubbock.

Lubbock Police were called to a business in the 2500 block of 50th Street at 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, for reports of fraud.

Upon arrival, officers located the suspect fleeing the scene in a stolen vehicle. The suspect fled east through a parking lot before coming to University Avenue and heading north. The suspect vehicle then collided into a passenger car, also traveling in the northbound lanes, driven by 47 year-old Rita Diaz. The suspect vehicle continued to travel over the center median of University Avenue and into an alley in the 2500 block of 47th Street, at which point the suspect lost control of the vehicle and collided into a utility pole and a fence. The driver of the vehicle fled on foot.

Diaz was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance with minor injuries.

The suspect is believed to be a Hispanic male. If anyone has any information regarding the identity, or location of the suspect, they are asked to call the Lubbock Police Department at (806) 775-2817.

The investigation is on-going.