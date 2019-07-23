LPD searching for suspect in hit-and-run crash involving patrol unit

LPD is searching for the driver of this SUV who hit a patrol officer’s vehicle on June 27. (Photo provided by the Lubbock Police Department)

The Lubbock Police Department is searching for a suspect who failed to stop and render aid after pulling out of a parking lot and striking an officer’s police car in the 5100 block of 50th Street on June 27th at 10:40 p.m.

Through the course of the initial investigation, it was determined the officer was traveling eastbound on 50th Street when a dark colored GMC Yukon or Chevy Tahoe pulled out of a parking lot on the south side of the roadway and struck the patrol car. The suspect vehicle then fled the scene.

Members of Lubbock Police Department’s Crash Investigation Unit are continuing to investigate and urge anyone with information to please call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000.

