LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE)– The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

(LUBBOCK, TX) –The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is searching for the suspect in a robbery in Central Lubbock.

Officers were called to a business in the 2400 block of 34th Street on Sunday, April 10, at 1:53 p.m. for reports of a robbery.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears the suspect entered the business wearing a facemask and demanded money. The suspect then proceeded to steal money before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective David Schreiber at (806) 775-2414.

