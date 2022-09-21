LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the Lubbock Police Department asked for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a hit and run crash in August.

According to a police report, police were called to the 5200 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway at 6:24 p.m. on August 25.

An off-duty employee at a cocktail bar said the suspect, a Hispanic female, was about to leave without paying, LPD said. The victim said she moved to get a better view of the license plate in order to take a picture.

When she did this, the suspect began accelerating toward the victim in her vehicle, the police report said.

The victim jumped on the hood of the car to avoid being run over, and said she held onto the hood as the suspect began going faster.

The victim told police she yelled at the suspect and that the suspect did not show any signs of slowing down.

According to the police report, the victim let go of the vehicle when the suspect turned. She fell to the pavement.

The victim had several injuries, but did not take an ambulance to the hospital.

LPD posted about the incident for “Wanted Wednesday” and included surveillance images of the vehicle and suspect.