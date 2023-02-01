LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department said in a press release on Wednesday it was searching for four suspects in a Central Lubbock robbery.

According to LPD, the robbery took place in the 4300 block of 23rd street just 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday. LPD also said it appeared to be three black males and one unknown male.

The press release said the group robbed the victims at gunpoint and fled the scene in a ‘light-colored passenger car.’ One of the victims was assaulted and taken to the University Medical Center with ‘non-life threatening injuries.’

Anyone with information about this case was asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers could be eligible for a reward and can remain anonymous, according to LPD.

Read the full press release from the Lubbock Police Department below:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE)– The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help in the identification of four suspects and the vehicle they were in during a Central Lubbock robbery.

On January 31st, 2023 Lubbock Police Officers were called to the 4300 block of 23rd Street at 6:48 p.m. for reports of a robbery.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears three black males and one unknown male arrived in the 4300 block of 23rd St. in a light colored passenger car. Three armed, black males exited the light-colored car and approached two victims as they were sitting in their vehicle.

The armed, black males robbed the victims and fled the scene in their light-colored passenger car. One victim was assaulted during the robbery and was transported to University Medical Center by EMS with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers could be eligible for a reward and can remain anonymous.