LPD searching for suspects who robbed apartment, threatened tenant on New Year’s Day

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department continued searching Monday for five suspects in connection to a home invasion that occurred on New Year’s Day.

The incident was reported shortly before 4:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of 24th Place.

According to an LPD report, the victim had just returned to her apartment and reported hearing people talking in the backyard.

She then heard the back door being kicked in, so she ran and hid behind her couch.

The victim told police five individuals then entered the apartment.

Four of the suspects were wearing all black clothing and ski masks. The fifth suspect was wearing a red hoodie with a ski mask.

The suspects saw the tenant hiding behind the couch and demanded she stand up and give them her valuables.

One of the suspects patted the victim down, checked her pockets and then pushed her up against a wall and put a gun to her head, the report said.

That suspect then demanded to know where any money inside the apartment was located. The victim told the suspect she had some money in a kitchen drawer.

The five suspects searched the apartment and then fled the scene out the back door with two televisions and her money.

The police report said the suspects fled through a side gate on the west side of the apartment.

A responding officer located a broken window on the west side of the apartment that had a blood stain.

Authorities took photos of the crime scene and also collected a sample of the blood.

Anyone with information in this case should contact the Lubbock Crime Line at 806-741-1000.