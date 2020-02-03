LPD searching for two persons of interest in January shooting death

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit seeks the public’s assistance in locating two individuals for their involvement in the shooting of Ronald Sepeda on Jan. 10.

Arthur Swain is described as a 54-year-old black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 6 feet tall and 160 pounds.

Charleszetta Evette Germon is described as a 29-year-old black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5 feet 3 inches and 200 pounds.

At approximately 6 p.m. Jan. 10, officers responded to a civil disturbance in the 1500 block of 25th Street. Through their investigation, the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit found that 31-year-old Calvin Joe Brown Jr. moved Sepeda’s body from inside the residence to the underground cellar. He was arrested for Tampering with a Corpse and remains at the Lubbock County Detention Center with a $100,000 bond.

Anyone who sees Swain or Germon or has information on their whereabouts should contact Crime Line at 806-741-1000 or Investigator Fielding at (806) 549-8043. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous.