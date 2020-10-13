LPD searching for woman missing since June 2019

This is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department.

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding Sandy Michelle Cervantes who was last seen or heard from in June 2019.

The investigation into Cervantes’ whereabouts began when she was reported missing by her family on February 18, 2020, since it was unlike her to not have contact with her family.

Investigators found that Cervantes’ vehicle, a 2006 red Saturn Vue, was found on fire in June 2019 in the 1000 block of Ceasar E Chavez Dr. The arson was investigated by the Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office. Cervantes’ purse was also located in a dumpster in Abernathy and found by individuals who lived nearby. Investigators believe there is a possibility of foul play in her disappearance.

The public is encouraged to share information they have about Cervantes, her possible location, or details regarding her vehicle or purse with Sgt. Justin Anderson at (806) 775-2401.

